The father and agent of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed he will stay at the club this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Man City said to be circling.

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Mac Allister has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract and has returned to the club for pre-season following his World Cup final defeat with Argentina and some much-needed rest.

Speaking to winwin, Carlos Mac Allister, the midfielder’s agent and dad, shot down any rumours that he could be leaving this summer.

“Alexis will stay at Liverpool, we have not discussed any possibility of his departure from the club this summer,” Mac Allister Sr. said.