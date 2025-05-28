Alexander-Arnold thanks Liverpool fans for 'perfect send-off'

Tribal Football
Trent Alexander-Arnold thanked Liverpool fans for the "perfect" send-off after their Premier League title parade.

The Englishman played his final game for the Reds in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield, departing on a free transfer after his contract expired. 

Despite initially being booed by fans following confirmation of his expected move to Real Madrid, the 26-year-old received a warm ovation when he came off the bench on Sunday.

"Perfect send off. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I love my city," he wrote on social media.

Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is expected to be confirmed ahead of next month’s Club World Cup, pending an agreement on a fee with Liverpool to release him from his contract early.

