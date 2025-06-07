Ajax star Henderson could make Sunderland return

Jordan Henderson could be set for a fairytale return to Sunderland, with reports suggesting that new Ajax manager John Heitinga has informed him that he is not part of the club’s plans.

The 34-year-old, who began his professional career at Sunderland, may now be open to a move back to his boyhood club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ajax’s drive to trim their wage bill has intensified after being hit with a string of costly bonus payments triggered by their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

As a result, Henderson could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League, and more specifically, the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland had already expressed interest in bringing their former captain home as far back as December 2024.