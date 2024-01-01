AGREED! Friedkin Group and Moshiri announce Everton sale terms settled

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and the Friedkin Group have announced agreement over the club's sale.

Everton have announced the sale of Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club to the Friedkin Group.

Advertisement Advertisement

A joint statement through Blue Heaven Holdings (which Moshiri has his shares) and the Friedkin Group announced: “Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

“We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.’”