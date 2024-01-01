Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury
Carrasco: Why Felix struggled at Atletico Madrid

AGREED! Friedkin Group and Moshiri announce Everton sale terms settled

AGREED! Friedkin Group and Moshiri announce Everton sale terms settled
AGREED! Friedkin Group and Moshiri announce Everton sale terms settledAction Plus
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and the Friedkin Group have announced agreement over the club's sale.

Everton have announced the sale of Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club to the Friedkin Group. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

A joint statement through Blue Heaven Holdings (which Moshiri has his shares) and the Friedkin Group announced: “Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

“We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.’”

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Lacroix says Palace "should have killed the game" after Man Utd draw
Friedkin Group nearing takeover of Everton
Leicester boss Cooper on Everton draw: Never seen anything like it