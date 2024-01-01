Adarabioyo delighted with Chelsea chance in West Ham win

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo felt that their win over West Ham United showed their quality.

The Blues were at their best in a 3-0 win over their London rivals, who usually give them a tough game.

Adarabioyo, who left another London club in Fulham to join the Blues in the summer, was beaming post-game.

He stated: “It was amazing, a great result, so I feel great. It was very impressive – three goals and a clean sheet, exactly what we came here to do and we got the job done.

“Being a derby just makes it a little bit more special that we came here and were able to get the win.

“It’s obviously very good to get on the pitch and make my first Premier League start and a get top result as well.”