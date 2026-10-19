Shearer admits Tottenham will be in a "relegation battle" if they don't beat Coventry

Alan Shearer has revealed he believes Tottenham will be in serious trouble if they can't beat Coventry.

Spurs will look to finally claim their first Premier League victory of the season as they welcome newly-promoted Coventry City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a Monday night clash where a win is imperative for manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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The North London club's wait for a first Premier League win of the season was extended to six matches last weekend as they look up from the bottom of the table, De Zerbi must grab three points or face relegation shouts.

Speaking with Betfair, Shearer was honest and admitted that if Tottenham do not grab a win, they could land themselves in deep trouble.

"I think there was definitely optimism in the performance against Man United. They missed some big chances, Solanke scored one, but he missed three or four big chances, as did others, and I think when you look at the performance overall, I thought it was much improved, much more energy and much more structure to it.

"I've always said the time to worry is when you're not creating the chances and that wasn't the case at Old Trafford. They created plenty. So, if that was to keep on going, they could have a little bit of hope, but they desperately need that win. I know they did really well when down to 10 men, coming back and getting a Solanke goal. So, that in itself will give them a bit of confidence, but they need a win massively.

"If they don't beat Coventry, then I think they'll be in a massive relegation battle, and I think that's how big a game it is."

Frank Lampard’s visitors won 0-1 away at Nottingham Forest before the international break, before returning to beat Newcastle 4-1. The newly promoted side arrive in fine form and sit three points ahead of Tottenham who could collapse once again in front of their home fans.

Another game without a win for Spurs would seriously damage the club's morale, a club who may be destined for the Championship.