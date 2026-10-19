Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City: Confirmed team news in an early relegation fight

Tottenham welcomes Coventry City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night in a bottom of the table clash.

Spurs remain winless after six matches in the Premier League and remain at the very bottom of the table as they seek to jump ahead of 16th place Coventry City this week.

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Tottenham have beaten Coventry in their last five meetings between 2001 and 2024. The North London side are favourites heading into the clash as they rally their home support for a clash that could be an early relegation scrap.

Coventry’s last win in this fixture came back in December 1997, when they cruised to a 4-0 victory at Highfield Road.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City team news

Savio and Lucas Bergvall are ruled out for Spurs, who are also missing Mykhaylo Mudryk, Wilson Odobert, Pedro Porro and Xavi Simons.

For Coventry, Luke Woolfenden, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles and Haji Wright are still unavailable as Frank Lampard rotates his side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City predicted line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

Coventry City: Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif

Key Stats

Tottenham have scored only three goals from 83 shots in the league and have an average 58.8% possession, compared with Coventry's 38%.

Spurs have won only three of their last 25 league home matches, drawing seven and losing 15.

Coventry could win three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since February 1998.