De Zerbi bans Tottenham stars from using their phones as he tries to turn the side around

De Zerbi bans Tottenham players from using their phones as he tries to turn the side around

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he has banned phones as he tries to turn the club's form around.

Spurs remain winless after six matches in the Premier League, have scored just three goals and sit dead bottom of the league as they prepare to face newly promoted Coventry City on Monday night.

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De Zerbi has banned mobile phones at breakfast, lunch and dinner during Tottenham's training camp in Marbella, Spain, in an effort to try and help the club bounce back from what is a significant lull.

"We worked on the pitch, we stayed together," he said. "We removed phones from breakfast, lunch and dinner to stay together, and to speak because now it's like (on the phone) all the time.

"We had two or three important meetings speaking about football and our situation (for) everyone to take responsibility. Nothing more. Some dinners just for the players, some dinners with the staff."

Players will instead be forced to look up and speak to one another during meal times, a change that may slightly increase chemistry in the squad that needs any boost it can get at the moment.

Why are the players in Spain?

The training camp in Spain is to allow players to be away from family and therefore fully focused on the game ahead, according to De Zerbi, who has played the same tactic with Ligue 1 side Marseille.

"As a coach, you understand you have to improve, you have to be better, you have to change the situation. You try to find all solutions.

"I already did this type of training camp with Marseille two times and I think it was very important, it was a good solution.

"I spoke with the club, with Vinai (Venkatesham, CEO), with Johan (Lange, sporting director) with the owner and together, we took the decision, but it's nothing special.

"It's just to stay together and spend more time together, especially because in pre-season we couldn't stay together. Many new players, many players came back from the World Cup.

"Three or four days together without family, putting the club at the top of their priorities, I think it's normal and good."

Spurs have beaten Coventry in their last five meetings between 2001 and 2024. They enter the game after a boost from their training camp, which may just push them to grab their first league victory.