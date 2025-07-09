15-year-old Max Dowman trains with Arsenal first team

Arsenal kicked off their preparations for the 2025–26 season with the inclusion of 15-year-old prodigy Max Dowman in first-team training.

The highly rated youngster took part in the senior squad’s pre-season fitness and technical sessions on Wednesday, sharing the pitch with established stars such as Bukayo Saka.

Dowman capped off the 2024–25 season with the Under-18s in spectacular form, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in his final seven matches.

On the international stage, he impressed for England at the Under-17 European Championship, contributing a goal and an assist in a 4–2 group-stage victory over the Czech Republic.

Eight members of the senior squad were notably absent from training. Goalkeepers David Raya and Karl Hein were missing, while Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Jesus, and Reiss Nelson were sidelined due to ongoing injury concerns.