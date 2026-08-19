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Vipers SC sign Nigerian defender Princewill Tarabina

Vipers SC sign Nigerian defender Princewill Tarabina
Vipers SC sign Nigerian defender Princewill TarabinaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / shengolpixs

Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC have completed the signing of Nigerian defender Princewill Biweribo Tarabina from Plateau United.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract with the Venoms after impressing in the NPFL last season.

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 Tarabina scored twice and registered two assists in 20 league appearances. 

He previously spent four years at Bayelsa United and becomes Vipers’ seventh summer signing as coach Denis Lavagne strengthens his squad ahead of the new campaign.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to add to our squad with the arrival of Princewill. The club is a great place for him to be and his game will develop further,” Lavagne told the club’s official website.

“He is a young talent, who has experience at a high level, and he will continue to progress by training on a daily basis alongside the experienced centre- backs we have at the club in Hilary Mukundane, Kevin Dayslva and Nicholas Mwere.”

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