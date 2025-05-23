Unuanel reveals why Sunshine Stars got relegated from the NPFL

Veteran Nigerian coach Samson Unuanel has explained the reasons behind Sunshine Stars’ relegation from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Despite their rich history and 2012 CAF Champions League semi-final finish, the Owena Whales will play in Nigeria’s second tier in the 2025/26 season.

At the start of the season, Kennedy Boboye resigned due to interference from the club’s management. However, his replacement, Abubakar Bala, was unable to stabilise the team, as poor results continued both at home and away.

Relegation was sealed on matchday 34 after a 1-0 defeat to former champions Rivers United. Former Sunshine coach Unuanel expressed disappointment with the outcome and highlighted key factors behind the club’s gradual decline.

"I felt truly saddened by the news of Sunshine Stars’ relegation because the club is very close to my heart. Sunshine Stars have all it takes to be a force in Nigerian football, but there was too much interference," Unuanel told Flashscore.

"When I was there, I experienced it firsthand. The person who brought me in had genuine intentions and offered me a three-year deal, but I only lasted two months.

"Honestly, many of the players I brought in then are now excelling internationally. Sadly, I was never given the chance to complete the work I started."

Unuanel was appointed as Boboye’s successor in December but was dismissed just three months later, along with technical director Henry Abiodun, by the Akin Akinbobola-led ODSFA administration.

He continued: "If you hire a coach, then let him do his job. The interference at Sunshine Stars is just too much, and I’m not afraid to say it.

"That’s the main reason they got relegated. The club has a solid structure, good facilities, and impressive player welfare.

"But the problem is, in Nigeria, everyone wants to act like a coach. The moment a player isn’t picked, the coach is suddenly not good enough. The reality is, no coach can pick every player."

Can Sunshine Stars bounce back up?

Sunshine Stars will wrap up their season with an away clash against El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday, before preparing to compete in the Nigeria National League for the 2025/26 campaign.

A return to Nigeria’s top flight will hinge on their performance in the second tier, where a top finish is crucial to earning promotion.

Asked about their chances of a quick return to the top flight, the former Enyimba and Kwara United tactician expressed optimism.

"They will come back soon because the government is now ready to do the right thing," Unuanel added.

"The management needs to sit up and allow the coaches they appoint to do their jobs without interference. They must focus on scouting and developing young, talented players.

“In Nigeria, there’s too much recycling of the same players. You’ll find someone who’s played for six or seven clubs across the country and still being rotated. That’s not progress.

“We’re neglecting the grassroots. Coaches are afraid to take risks because if they do and results don’t come immediately, they get sacked. I don’t blame them because very few coaches in Nigeria are in a position to take those chances.”

Sunshine Stars have been relegated in Nigeria Flashscore

Benin offers ideas for Nigeria's top tier

Now with Benin Republic’s top-tier side, Ayema FC, the veteran coach believes the NPFL could take a cue from how football is managed in the Francophone West African nation.

He said: “In my current team at Ayema, I have eight players who’ve never played in any professional league, three from Nigeria and three from elsewhere in Africa.

“One of them has already won Man of the Match multiple times, despite never featuring in the NLO, NNL, or Premier League before. That’s the kind of development we should be focusing on.

“I can do it here because there’s no interference. When you’re building a team, you must think about the next generation; gradually easing them in with 10-15 minutes of play, starting occasionally or even learning from the bench. Players don’t grow just through practice; they learn by being involved.

“In Nigeria, when young players underperform, we quickly discard them. Tell me, can you even name the U-17 players whose passports were forgotten in Ibadan?

“No, because they didn’t win, and we’ve already moved on. That’s exactly what will happen to this next group too, unless we change.”

Alongside Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars have also been relegated, with the final two teams set to drop decided on the league’s last day.