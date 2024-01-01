Hampton & Richmond FC boss Julian welcomes Chelsea keeper Curd

Hampton & Richmond FC boss Alan Julian has welcomed new signing Ted Curd.

The Chelsea goalkeeper has joined Hampton & Richmond on-loan for the season. He spent last term with Hashtag United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Julian told the club's website, “This is a very exciting signing for us.

"Ted is a local lad who has been coming to the club to watch games in his spare time, so he already gets what it means to be here.

"His achievements speak for themselves, and the game time he received at Hashtag will have been invaluable, especially in terms of the physicality of non-league.”

Hampton & Richmond compete in the National League South.