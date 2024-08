DONE DEAL: Tottenham goalkeeper Bloedorn joins Aveley

Tottenham goalkeeper Carey Bloedorn has joined National League South side Aveley.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has joined Aveley on a season-long loan.

Boedorn progressed through the Tottenham system and signed his first pro deal earlier this year.

Last season, he was the U18s No1 keeper for Spurs.

He has previous senior experience in non-league, playing matches for Southern League Division One Central club Berkhamsted during the 2022/23 season.