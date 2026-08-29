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Orlando Pirates cruise into fifth successive MTN8 final with victory over Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates were too good for Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates were too good for Sekhukhune UnitedOrlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates booked their place in a fifth successive MTN8 final following a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in Orlando on Saturday to take the semi-final tie 3-0 on aggregate. 

Pirates are seeking a fifth title in a row in a competition they have dominated since 2020, and will face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Lamontville Golden Arrows in the decider.

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Those two play in Durban on Sunday with Abafana Bes’thende holding a surprise 1-0 lead from the first leg.  

Pirates took the lead against Sekhukhune on 37 minutes having had several other opportunities and it was a youngster who netted for them. 

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Match statisticsFlashscore

Thapelo Mokobodi only arrived at the club last month from Stellenbosch FC but impressed and scored with a side-footed finish as he latched onto a pass from Yanela Mbuthuma.

It was his first goal as a professional since he scored for Marumo Gallants against Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in May 2024.

It was 2-0 just two minutes later when the in-form Gamphani Lungu was fed by Mbuthuma again following a lightning quick break and scored his third goal in six games to go with some notable assists.   

Match momentum
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Pirates have now not lost an MTN8 semi-final tie since 2012. Since 2020, they have lost only two of their 24 MTN8 matches, and one of those did not matter in the end.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Moroka Swallows in the quarter-finals in 2021 in a surprise result and lost 1-0 on their own patch to Stellenbosch FC in 2023 in the second leg of a semi-final tie, but still advanced on the away-goals rule.

For the rest, they have 17 wins and five draws in that time.

They have also extended their unbeaten run at the start of the season to seven matches (W6 D1). Pirates have scored 13 goals and conceded two. 

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MTN 8 CupOrlando PiratesSekhukhuneYanela MbuthumaStellenbosch FCGolden ArrowsMamelodi SundownsThapelo MokobodiBlack LeopardsMarumo GallantsSwallows FC

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