LAFC eye move for Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller

LAFC are reportedly interested in bringing Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller to the MLS in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to German outlet BILD, the 35-year-old is unlikely to be at Bayern Munich beyond the summer, and is attracting interest from the MLS.

Muller will be available as a free agent at the end of the season, and talks over a new deal in Germany don’t appear to be going anywhere.

The playmaker, who is the club’s all-time record appearance maker, would end a remarkable 17-year relationship with the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern look set to win yet another league title having lost out to Bayer Leverkusen last season, earning Muller a fitting send off.