LAFC eye move for Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller

Alex Roberts
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON
LAFC are reportedly interested in bringing Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller to the MLS in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to German outlet BILD, the 35-year-old is unlikely to be at Bayern Munich beyond the summer, and is attracting interest from the MLS.

Muller will be available as a free agent at the end of the season, and talks over a new deal in Germany don’t appear to be going anywhere.

The playmaker, who is the club’s all-time record appearance maker, would end a remarkable 17-year relationship with the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern look set to win yet another league title having lost out to Bayer Leverkusen last season, earning Muller a fitting send off.

