Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
PSG breaks AC Milan’s 32-year record against Nantes

Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller turns down MLS offer

Alex Roberts
Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller turns down MLS offer
Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller turns down MLS offerTom Weller / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP / Profimedia
Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has reportedly turned down a contract offer from MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old will leave Bayern Munich, the only club he’s ever played for, once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Interest in Muller is said to be high, with several MLS sides interest in the German, although FC Cincinnati own his MLS rights, allowing them to negotiate a deal before any other.

German outlet BILD initially reported that a contract offer had been made, while GIVEMESPORT announced that Muller turned down the offer on Wednesday.

Muller will leave Bayern as the club’s all-time appearance maker with a remarkable 743 games under his belt.

Mentions
MLSMuller ThomasBayern MunichFC CincinnatiBundesligaFootball Transfers