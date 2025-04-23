Bayern Munich icon Thomas Muller turns down MLS offer

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has reportedly turned down a contract offer from MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old will leave Bayern Munich, the only club he’s ever played for, once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Interest in Muller is said to be high, with several MLS sides interest in the German, although FC Cincinnati own his MLS rights, allowing them to negotiate a deal before any other.

German outlet BILD initially reported that a contract offer had been made, while GIVEMESPORT announced that Muller turned down the offer on Wednesday.

Muller will leave Bayern as the club’s all-time appearance maker with a remarkable 743 games under his belt.