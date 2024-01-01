Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal

Tribal Football
Manchester United are edging closer to securing a deal for Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan midfielder is not in the plans of PSG manager Luis Enrique this season.

The Spanish coach has asked the club to sell or loan out Ugarte as he will not be playing.

Per The Mirror, Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is in Manchester and is discussing the deal with United.

The issue is that the Ligue 1 giants value Ugarte at £51 million but United do not.

The Red Devils have PSR issues and do not want to pay such a significant sum at present.

