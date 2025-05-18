Rayan Cherki puts Europe on alert after Lyon exit admission

Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki has admitted he will be leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window with several European clubs interested.

The 21-year-old has had the most prolific season of his short career, scored 12 goals and providing 20 assists in his 44 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cherki has a €22.5 million (£19m) release clause in his contract with Man United, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich all said to be interested.

The winger has now confirmed that he will be leaving this summer as Lyon hope to release some financial pressure.

Speaking to reporters after Lyon's 2-0 win over Angers in their final league game of the season, Cherki said: "Thanks to OL, the coach, the staff, the president, my teammates and all people at the club."