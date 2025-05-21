Tribal Football
PSG join race to sign wonderkid Franco Mastantuono

Alex Roberts
PSG join race to sign wonderkid Franco Mastantuono
PSG join race to sign wonderkid Franco Mastantuono
PSG are the latest club to show an interest in bringing Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono to Europe.

The 17-year-old has caught the attention of almost every elite European side with some impressive performances for River Plate.

Mastantuono is enjoying a real breakout season with his boyhood club, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in his 18 games across all competitions.

According to Sky Germany, he is now firmly on the radar of the French giants although a deal is still some way off.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Man United have also been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder who has a €45 million release clause in his contract.

