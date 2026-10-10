Paris FC plan contract extension for youngster Matondo

Paris FC are reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with Rudy Matondo, despite his limited playing opportunities this season.

According to L’Equipe, the 18-year-old is expected to sign a new two-year extension, keeping him at the Ligue 1 club until 2030.

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Matondo joined Paris FC from Auxerre for €17 million in February and quickly established himself under former manager Antoine Kombouare.

However, the French youngster has struggled for regular minutes since Liam Rosenior took charge this summer.

He has started just once and played 149 minutes across the opening five league matches.

Despite his frustration, Matondo understands the situation and remains determined to improve his performances.