Newcastle poised to sign Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo

Newcastle are reportedly set to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo after Rennes president Arnaud Pouille admitted he is 'authorised' to speak to other clubs.

The 23-year-old has had an outstanding season for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in his 34 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Newcastle are understood to be interested in Kalimuendo as they seek to add to their attacking line-up following qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side won’t have a free run at him, however, with Bayer Leverkusen also keeping tabs on his situation.

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, Rennes president Pouille said: “He is one of the players who had a lot of contacts in January. We have authorised him to speak with other clubs.”