Coach of Olympique Marseille Bruno Genesio says that he is very unhappy that the management within the club har ordered Danish international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be stripped off the captain's armband

On Friday evening, Marseille were in action against Atlético Madrid. Under normal circumstances, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg would have worn the captain's armband for Marseille, but that was not the case.

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The reaction to Hojbjerg's decision to reject a move to Newcastle United has been quick from owner Frank McCourt at the Orange Velodrome. Despite Marseille and Newcastle reaching a total agreement for a £15 million transfer, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder chose to turn down the offer that has left the French club's hierarchy fuming.

Consequently, Timothy Weah wore the armband, taking over the role from Hojbjerg, who had worn it throughout the entire pre-season.

Marseille coach Bruno Genesio states that the decision to strip Hojbjerg of the armband was dictated from above.

"It is a decision dictated to me by the club's management. To be completely honest—and I intend to be—it is not a decision I agree with. But I am an employee, and I have obligations to fulfill," he tells L'Equipe.

This suggests that Marseille owner Frank McCourt may have played a role in the matter. McCourt has certainly previously been reported as being very unhappy that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did not accept the move to Newcastle.