Lyon discover financial irregularities after John Textor exit

Lyon's new board of directors have made some suspicious discoveries regarding the club's financial situation following the resignation of John Textor.

Textor quit the club following their provisional relegation by French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club’s new management which includes Michele Kang and Michael Gerlinger are only now discovering the American’s financial mismanagement.

According to L'Équipe, auditors discovered that Lyon officially paid salaries to approximately 54 players this season—a surprising number given that coaches Pierre Sage and Paulo Fonseca never worked with a squad larger than 30.

The French giants continue to contest the ruling and have appealed the DNCG’s decision, but that could make the situation worse.