Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Lille complete signing of Tanguy Nianzou from Sevilla

Lille complete signing of Tanguy Nianzou from Sevilla
Lille complete signing of Tanguy Nianzou from Sevilla Icon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Lille have completed the signing of defender Tanguy Nianzou from Sevilla on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

The 24-year-old arrives as Les Dogues strengthen their defence following the departures of Aissa Mandi and Chancel Mbemba.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The overwhelming emotion today is pure joy. I'm incredibly happy to have had this opportunity to sign with LOSC, which I believe is the ideal club for the next stage of my career and offers the perfect environment to develop,” Nianzou told club media.

“The most important thing for me is to regain my full confidence, my smile, playing time, and thus be able to help the team win. My discussions with the president have always been very clear. 

“He told me upon my arrival that we work differently here; I'm here, too, to bring my own unique perspective. 

“I'm also happy to be back in France, the country where I was born and where I learned to play football. I'm really looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans. I'm a Dogues too now”

 Despite an injury-plagued career that has limited him to 103 senior appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Sevilla, Lille hope the former France youth international can revive his career after returning to Ligue 1.

Mentions
Ligue 1Tanguy NianzouLillePSGFootball transfers

Related Articles

Saha says Barcola would be in the "wrong red shirt" if he signed for Iraola's Liverpool

Why Lille's Bouaddi could be key to Maresca's Manchester City plans

Yan Diomande's future takes another twist with latest RB Leipzig decision