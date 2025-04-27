Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
PSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Mason Greenwood matched Didier Drogba’s Olympique Marseille record with his goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Brest.

With the game tied 1-1, the England international put the Olympians for his 19 goals of the 2024-25 French topflight campaign.

Greenwood has now equalled the Ivorian great in as joint-topscorer in Ligue in the 21st century for their first season at the club.

 

Bafetimba Gomis holds the record with 20 goals achieved during the 2016-17 campaign. 

After impressing for 83 minutes, Greenwood was substituted for Morocco international Amine Harit as Marseille moved to second in the table. 

