Wenger tribute to Real Madrid midfielder Modric: Always a pleasure to watch him play

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has paid tribute to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Both men feature in a photography exhibition at the FIFA museum.

Wenger said of the Croatian: "Seeing his statement here, he said that becoming a footballer was a dream.

"But sometimes, waiting a little longer, like he had to do, strengthens your motivation and your passion. When it doesn’t come so soon, you have to wait for it…

"It’s always a pleasure to watch him play, and everyone who loves football has enormous respect for him.”