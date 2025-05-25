Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Villarreal smash 20-year LaLiga record in Sevilla rout
Villarreal set a new club record after their 4-2 win over Sevilla on the final day of the 2024-25 La Liga season.

Pape Gueye's brace led the Yellow Submarine to a thrilling 4-2 victory, securing fifth place and a Champions League spot for next season.

Villarreal netted 71 goals in 38 games during the 2024-25 season, setting a new club record for most goals in a single LaLiga campaign. 

They surpassed their previous best of 69 goals set under Manuel Pellegrini in 2004-05.

Impressively, Marcelino’s side ended the season in red-hot form, winning their last eight matches across all competitions.

