Vallejo returns to Real Madrid; says farewell to Granada

Jesus Vallejo has returned to Real Madrid.

The defender spent last season on-loan with Granada.

Vallejo is now back with Real and could stay after Nacho Fernandez's departure for Al Qadsiah.

Paying tribute to Granada's fans, He posted to social media: "I would have liked to have been more available this season to help the team in its objectives.

"I wish you a lot of strength for everything that is to come and I am very grateful for the support you have given me in this difficult Granada season."

Due to injury, Vallejo managed just the three appearances for relegated Granada last season.