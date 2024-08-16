Valencia coach Baraja takes aim at board after Barcelona defeat: If there's no investment...

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was left frustrated after their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona.

Hugo Duro struck for the hosts, but Barca won via Robert Lewandowski's double.

Baraja said: "Without a doubt one of the most notable things is the effort of the players, Barcelona demands a lot from you and when you run out of energy it costs you more, but there have been specific actions that have defined the match and those details have been more important. We had it 2-0, it was 1-1 and then after the break it was 1-2 with the penalty, which was a blow. In the final half we lacked ideas and energy.

"We have been better than Barcelona but we have failed to make it profitable."

Baraja also insists Pau Cubarsi should've been sent off for pulling back Duro while on a yellow card.

"With 1-2 there was an action, the second yellow card for Cubarsí , and so the details have not told us helped. Cubarsí overpowers, but the referee has not decided that. Even so, when you compete against teams of that level, when you have to have some advantage to have a chance to be in the game, the referee has decided that it was not a second yellow card. The work, the effort and the attitude have been there."

Baraja also explained the decision to bring in young players David Otorbi (16 years old) and Martín Tejón (19) at the end of the game.

He said: "There have been moments when we had to look for solutions and we wanted to have speed in those metres. The only way was to get young players, with energy and speed. If there is no investment, we have to try to play with local players, bet on them, strengthen them and make them grow, that is our reality."