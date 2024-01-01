Tebas admits LaLiga trying to "judicially dissolve" Frente Atletico

LaLiga president Javier Tebas admits they're trying to have Frente Atletico legally dissolved.

The Atletico ultras group has been blamed for the issues at the Metropolitano in recent years.

After the derby controversy against Real Madrid, Tebas admits LaLiga has taken legal action against the group.

He told Cadena Cope: “I am not going to talk about whether the sanction against Atlético is enough or not. What I am going to say is that we are working for the Frente Atletico to be judicially dissolved, so that there are always fans there, but that the Frente Atletico does not exist as an organisation.

"That is our goal.”