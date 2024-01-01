Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Tebas admits LaLiga trying to "judicially dissolve" Frente Atletico

Tebas admits LaLiga trying to "judicially dissolve" Frente Atletico
Tebas admits LaLiga trying to "judicially dissolve" Frente AtleticoLaLiga
LaLiga president Javier Tebas admits they're trying to have Frente Atletico legally dissolved.

The Atletico ultras group has been blamed for the issues at the Metropolitano in recent years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the derby controversy against Real Madrid, Tebas admits LaLiga has taken legal action against the group.

He told Cadena Cope: “I am not going to talk about whether the sanction against Atlético is enough or not. What I am going to say is that we are working for the Frente Atletico to be judicially dissolved, so that there are always fans there, but that the Frente Atletico does not exist as an organisation.

"That is our goal.”

Mentions
LaLigaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: I don't share Simeone's opinion
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent