Ronaldo sells stake in relegated LaLiga club Valladolid

Real Valladolid announced on Friday that Brazil legend Ronaldo is selling his share in the Spanish club to a North American investment company.

Fans recently protested strongly against the football great, asking him to "go home," as the team lost 29 out of 37 league matches this season.

"The chairman of the board of directors and majority shareholder of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, announces a deal has been signed for the transfer of a majority stake in the club to a North American investment group with the financial backing of a European fund," said Valladolid in a statement.

Valladolid, which was relegated from La Liga after a poor season, said more details will be shared soon and the deal still needs approval from the Spanish sports council.

They were relegated to the second division in 2021 but returned the next season. The same happened in 2023, and they came back to the top tier for the poor 2024–25 season.