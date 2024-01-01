Real Sociedad coach Imanol on Getafe draw: Very, very bad game for the spectators

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was happy with their stalemate against Getafe.

However, the coach admits it wasn't a game for the fans.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was a very, very bad game for the spectators. It was the third game in a week, Getafe had not played during the week and, if they are usually very intense, imagine... And it was very hot... But it was not our best game, especially with the ball, we have a lot to improve, but I am left with the attitude that the team had in the face of adversity, finishing on their feet, despite the injuries of Traoré and Brais, which look bad, and Zubeldia's concussion.

"I value the point we got, because we did it with a lot of young players on a very difficult pitch. I value the point, because this team has to grow from commitment and a clean slate, but I agree that with the ball it wasn't our best game.

"The assessment is good, because I have already said that we have usually suffered a lot on this pitch and today, although there were some errors, we did a pretty good job defensively. And we held our ground, despite the injuries and all the young players. That is why I consider the point very good, because it is difficult to get anything out of it here."