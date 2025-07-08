Real Madrid request La Liga postponement after Club World Cup

Real Madrid have reportedly asked La Liga for their opening game against Osasuna to be delayed due to their involvement in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso’s side are due to play Osasuna in their 2025-26 La Liga season opener at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19th.

According to ESPN, they have now requested it be delayed as they won’t have the minimum of six weeks - three weeks rest and a minimum three weeks of preseason training - between tournaments that the Spanish Players' Union (AFE) had agreed with LaLiga.

Real Madrid are set to play current European Champions PSG in their semi-final on Wednesday, and should they win, will face either Chelsea or Fluminense in the final on Sunday (July 13).

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been a vocal critic of the Club World Cup, recently saying he “will do everything in his power” to make sure the tournament doesn’t happen again.