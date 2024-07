Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga unhappy with France role

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga admits he's unhappy with his role for France at the Euros.

Camavinga has lost his place to Al Ittihad ace N'Golo Kante in midfield.

“At the beginning of the Euros, he told me what my role was going to be," said Camavinga.

“I’m not happy about not playing much, but I know my time will come.

“I still don’t enjoy playing in defence, that hasn’t changed. But I’m a team player, if I have to play at left back, I’ll give it my all.”