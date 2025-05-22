Real Madrid legend Raul to leave position as Castilla manager

Real Madrid legend Raul is set to leave his role as the club's B team manager after five years in the role.

Per The Athletic, the 47-year-old has informed the powers that be at the Valdebebas training centre he will be leaving after their final match of the season.

Real Madrid Castilla will take on Alcoyano this Saturday, after which, Raul will end his five-year stint at the helm.

It’s understood that Raul will look to pursue opportunities in first-team management having previously been linked with the vacant position at former club Schalke.

As of yet, the legendary forward is yet to disclose what his next move will be as he prepares to next the next step in his managerial career.

Raul will leave the Spanish giants as a Bonafide Real Madrid legend having scored 323 goals in 741 appearances.