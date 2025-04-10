Real Madrid eye move for AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as they seek to bolster their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Tuttosport (via MD), Florentino Perez is pushing the club to sign the 26-year-old as they seek a long-term successor to Luca Modric.

Reijnders has been a standout in a struggling AC Milan side, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in his 46 games across all competitions.

Madrid are understood to be weighing their option in the centre of the park having being linked with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

AC Milan may be forced to cash in on one of their prized assets as they look set to miss out on European football next season.