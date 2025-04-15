Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe learns fate after horror tackle

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has learnt his fate after being sent off in their 1-0 La Liga win over strugglers Alaves on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was given a straight red card after just 38 minutes for a reckless and high challenge on midfielder Antonio Blanco.

Mbappe will now miss just one game after the horror tackle, meaning he will be available for their Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona on April 26.

It was expected that the Frenchman would receive a much more significant ban, which would have been a major blow to their La Liga title charge.

Real Madrid currently sit in second, four points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the title.