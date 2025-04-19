Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Bayer Leverkusen & Atletico Madrid battle to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Real Madrid ace Antonio Rudiger may need surgery after injury reveal

Alex Roberts
Real Madrid ace Antonio Rudiger may need surgery after injury reveal
Real Madrid ace Antonio Rudiger may need surgery after injury revealLa Liga
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger may have to undergo surgery after reportedly playing through pain for the past few months.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the 32-year-old has been dealing with a serious meniscus injury for the past few months. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rudiger has been playing through the pain and due to the lack of rest, it’s understood his injury has only gotten worse.

The report adds that Real Madrid have refused to rule out surgery as an option for the Germany international.

Real Madrird have had to deal with some severe defensive injuries this season, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy are all currently sidelined.

Mentions
Rudiger AntonioReal MadridLaLiga