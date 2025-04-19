Real Madrid ace Antonio Rudiger may need surgery after injury reveal

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger may have to undergo surgery after reportedly playing through pain for the past few months.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the 32-year-old has been dealing with a serious meniscus injury for the past few months.

Rudiger has been playing through the pain and due to the lack of rest, it’s understood his injury has only gotten worse.

The report adds that Real Madrid have refused to rule out surgery as an option for the Germany international.

Real Madrird have had to deal with some severe defensive injuries this season, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy are all currently sidelined.