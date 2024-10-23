Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini sees their Europa Conference League clash with FC Copenhagen as a must-win.

Betis have had a slow start in Europe this season and Pellegrini admits they cannot afford a slip against FCK.

The stakes:

“It is very important to qualify, and if it is among the top eight, even better. There are six games to do so and we have to get as many points as possible. After losing the first game, it is essential to win now, but it will not be an easy game.” He spoke of that hypothetical turning point: “We have to maintain consistency. I did not like the game in Poland, the derby is more debatable. Perhaps we were overconfident in Warsaw , it is always difficult to win. We must improve a little more and get closer to the goal of qualifying.”

Game system:

“Bakambu is very active in the back, he has different characteristics to Chimy or Vitor Roque. We were lacking goals, we didn't have creative players at that time... There are variations, but the key is the player's performance. Thursday matches always follow Sunday, which is the League.”

Doubts about the project:

“At all times, both good and bad, I am the least important. Everything depends on the performance of the players. I always believe in the idea because it is not a question of persuasion. You know when a team is in a bad moment or is going through a worse moment. But we lost 1-0 with a corner and then 1-0 with a penalty. They are different ways of losing, but I always saw the whole team. The way things work is there, if Vitor Roque scores in the derby it would change the game perhaps. But criticism is always welcome.”

Rotations:

“These are two important games. They all are. My way of thinking is that there is a squad that has to face three different competitions. It must always be competitive. Right now we are only thinking about this game on Thursday, then we will see what happens on Sunday.”

Overconfidence:

“It is very difficult to find explanations in football. Like yesterday in the Champions League match when they were 0-2 and suddenly the other team scored five goals. Perhaps that same overconfidence made us think that we could win games with less effort. In that game in Poland we didn’t even make it, we should learn from that. We have to show it on the pitch. Copenhagen is a big team, we cannot repeat that attitude, it was criticisable and I told the players so. If it happens again we will not qualify.”

Lo Celso out:

“I think it is a muscle injury and we will see how it progresses. There are several matches and a break, perhaps after that break he will be almost ready. Marc Roca has a sprained ankle, I hope he recovers from it before Lo Celso.”

Chimy Ávila:

“I see him in good shape, perhaps it was difficult for him to adapt to the demands. Goals give him confidence. What happened in Pamplona is regrettable, he played there for seven or eight years and he feels that it is his club, that is recorded. It was a bad decision by the Pamplona fans, but fortunately it did not affect him. I hope he continues to show the same performance between now and the end of the season.”

Pablo Fornals:

“Performance makes the difference for each player. He has the experience, I don’t think it matters if he plays on the right or the left. He has recovered his passing accuracy, he is capable of performing, he has given us a leap in quality in an area where we needed it.”