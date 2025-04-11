Osasuna lose appeal on Barcelona’s use of Inigo Martinez

Osasuna's appeal has been rejected regarding Barcelona's decision to field defender Inigo Martinez in their LaLiga clash last month.

Los Rojillos lodged the appeal with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), arguing that Barcelona should not have fielded the 33-year-old due to a technicality, after he withdrew from Spain's Nations League squad citing a swollen knee.

Osasuna's appeal was grounded in the belief that Barcelona breached Article 5 of Annex I of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

"The RFEF, by allowing the players to leave the training camp without imposing any type of limitation on them, as well as subsequently issuing the certificate of dismissal, is implicitly expressing its desire not to apply said prohibitive rule," the ruling said.

While Osasuna, winless in their last nine matches across all competitions, host Girona on Sunday, league leaders Barcelona will visit Leganes a day earlier.