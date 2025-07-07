Nico Paz ready to snub Real Madrid to remain at Como

Como wonderkid Nico Paz is reportedly ready to rebuff any interest from former club Real Madrid to continue his development with the Italian club.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to activate the €8 million buy-back clause they have in Paz’s contract, but the 20-year-old isn’t interested.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Paz is putting first-team football above all else and believes he has a better chance of reaching his full potential at Como.

The La Liga giants have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal and have recently added fellow young Argentine Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

Paz will have the opportunity to move to Madrid for a relatively low fee again next summer with the clause increasing to €9 million.