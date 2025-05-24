Mbappe joins Ronaldo, Romario and Pruden in LaLiga elite list

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is the fourth player in La Liga history to score 30 or more goals in his first season.

The France international scored two goals on Saturday evening to help Carlo Ancelotti’s team beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the final game of the season.

With that, Mbappe’s total goals reached 31, a feat only achieved before by Brazilian legends Ronaldo Nazario and Romario, as well as Pruden, since the competition began.

Also, the former PSG star became the first player since Messi to score 30 or more goals in a single La Liga season as well as the first Real Madrid player to do this since Ronaldo in the 2014-15 season.