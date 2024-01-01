Local mayor urging Ronaldo to keep hold of Real Valladolid

Valladolid mayor Jesús Julio Carnero is urging Ronaldo Nazario to stay in charge of Real Valladolid.

Ronaldo has spoken of inviting offers for the club.

But Carnero told Marca: "That uncertain time made me feel unstable.

"Once the team was promoted, the management team had to be allowed to work. Once all that was over, things went back to normal and I am delighted that Ronaldo is at Real Valladolid.

"I hope he continues for a long time, always respecting corporate sovereignty.

"The stadium was full in August for the first game...against Leganés during the week the same. The support of the fans is unquestionable. We want to see the team we saw against Espanyol and Real Madrid and not what we saw in the last game in Barcelona. I am convinced that it will be like that."