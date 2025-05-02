Jude Bellingham misses Real Madrid training amid injury fears

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham missed the club's most recent training session as fears over a new injury grow amid the La Liga title race.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the 21-year-old missed training on Friday after feeling a minor muscular issue on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood Real Madrid’s medical department aren’t too concerned about the problem, with his absence being viewed as a precautionary measure.

Questions have been raised over his availability for the game against Celta Vigo on Sunday, however, as the club remain in the La Liga title race.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently sit in second, four points off leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona with five games remaining.