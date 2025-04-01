Jude Bellingham expresses desire to stay at Real Madrid for 'next 15 years'

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has no intention of leave the club any time soon, expressing his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the "next 10 to 15 years".

The 21-year-old has become one of the best players in the world since joining Real Madrid from Dortmund back in 2023-24.

Bellingham helped his side to a memorable La Liga and Champions League double in his first season, ending the campaign as their second highest goal scorer behind Vinicius Jr.

Speaking to Marca, Bellingham opened up about his move, saying: "Real Madrid was the perfect club for me.

"I'm happy in Madrid and I think I'll be playing in white for the next 10 or 15 years"