Javier Tebas offers reason behind Barcelona's failed Nico Williams pursuit

La Liga president Javier Tebas as weighed in on why Barcelona ultimately failed in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old looked set to head to the Camp Nou before pulling out of the deal at the last minute and signing a massive ten-year deal with Athletic.

It’s since been reported that Williams wanted a guarantee that he would be registered without issue, something that Barcelona were unable to give.

Outspoken La Liga chief Tebas appears to agree with this reasoning, suggesting that the Spain international wasn’t willing to “risk” it.

“What I’ve been able to read is that Nico Williams was asking for a registration guarantee, I don’t know what conditions, but that a football club like Barcelona wasn’t willing to give that guarantee,” Tebas told ESPN.

“I think Barcelona are in a similar situation to what happened in previous seasons, where they were signing players and waiting until the last minute.

“That’s something that can make some great players prefer not to take risks and enter an uncertain situation.”