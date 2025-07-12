Javier Tebas hits back at Real Madrid after La Liga delay request

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit back at Real Madrid after they requested their opener be delayed due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso’s side had hope to get some more time to prepare for their 2025-26 La Liga season, requesting their game against Osasuna on August 19th be delayed.

That request has since been denied by Tebas and co, and he has explained his reasoning behind the decision.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Tebas said: “It is a decision that does not correspond to La Liga, but we have already made it clear that it must not be changed. PSG does not change the date for their first match in Ligue 1, Chelsea neither in the Premier League.

“Real Madrid wanted to have 21 days of preparation, they will have 20. I don’t think they will lose the game they are going to have with Osasuna because of one day.”