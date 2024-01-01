IN FOCUS: The exciting expectations of Christantus Uche, Getafe's unexpected hero

In his first game in La Liga, the Nigerian was the talk of the town after his goal in San Mamés earned Getafe a draw. From Spanish D4, then D3, to hero of the Azulones, this is the exciting story of Christantus Uche.

Last Thursday, Christantus Uche was one of the key figures as Europe's big leagues kicked off. In a totally unexpected move, the newly-capped Getafe player helped his side to a point at Athletic Club, one of the most difficult grounds in the Spanish league.

"This is a great day for me, I'm very happy. I'll never forget this day: my debut, my goal, my first game in La Liga... it's just incredible!

Why all the fuss about the Nigerian? Quite simply because his career so far has been atypical. At the age of 21, the Azulones midfielder spent time in the D3 and D4 categories of Spanish football before reaching La Liga. Here is the story of an unusual trajectory, which has been given a helping hand by, among others, his new coach, José Bordalás.

Rapid progress in Spain's lower divisions

Originally from Nigeria, Christantus Uche made the leap to Spanish football in 2022, joining fourth division side Moralo CP. It was an important step in his professional life, as shortly before his departure the player was posting videos of his matches for the 'Giant of Africa' on social networks.

"His agent, Peter Ejiasi, contacted us and showed us videos of the boy on the dirt pitches at home in Nigeria," explains Moralo CP president Horacio Lopez Gil.

"We very quickly recognised his potential, and the close relationship we have with Peter also made things easier. The player fitted in with our sporting project - which is to be a springboard for young foreign players with great potential - and we assumed all the responsibilities that a transfer from Africa entails."

"He started training with the B team, but very quickly we noticed that his physique was above the norm for the category. But, personally, what struck me was his tactical rigour, compared to other African players arriving in Europe. Except that he was very intelligent, good with both feet and strong in transition. After two matches with the B team, he moved up to the first team and stayed there for 7-8 months," he adds.

After these few months in Extremadura, his club contacted AD Ceuta thanks to the excellent relations between the two clubs. At the time, the African-based club had two teams in the 1ʳᵉ RFEF (3ᵉ Division) and another in the 3ᵉ RFEF (5ᵉ Division), one division above Moralo.

His transfer, which Lopez Gil insists was a far cry from the 800 euros reported by the Spanish press, came about easily: 'We wanted him to have a progression as a footballer. Playing in the 1ʳᵉ RFEF, we thought this club was going to be the best place to then move on to professional football. The agreement was simple to reach: Moralo retains training rights, solidarity rights and economic agreements between the two clubs."

Once there, the Nigerian signed to play for the B team, even though his entourage had warned him in Ceuta that he would not stay long with the reserves. In short order, the first-team coach decided to keep him in his squad after just one training session. For one season, Uche would benefit from the advice of his coach José Juan Romero Gil, who will be "the first to play him as a striker", as Marcos Fernández, a journalist with Spanish daily AS who follows Getafe news, points out.

An uncapped player with a bright future

"Christantus Uche soon attracted the attention of clubs in Spain's top flight, but not exclusively. First division teams in Portugal, Poland and Belgium were also in touch with the player's agent, Peter Ejiasi. Getafe are recruiting Uche at the start of 2024. It's a specific request from Bordalas, a coach who has a strong knowledge of football in Spain's lower divisions," explains the Spanish journalist.

The announcement was made by the Ceuta club itself at a press conference, and the player was expected to join the Madrid club in pre-season. Getafe 's original plan was to loan him to a second division club. However, the plan quickly fell through: "Given the context (the squad currently has 15 registered players out of a possible 25, editor's note), his level of training and the great need for players in the squad, they saw in him a player who could potentially be exploited. And so far, his integration into the team has been perfect."

"Uche knew that Getafe was the best destination for him, with a coach who could take him to the next level," explains Isa Pacheco, a journalist with the daily Relevo. "The player arrived in the perfect group and adapted as well as he could. His relationship with Bordalas is magnificent."

At Getafe, the coaching staff's expectations of the Nigerian are very high, but also realistic. They know he won't be the star of the team straight away, as he comes from semi-pro, or even amateur, football. Caution is the order of the day, and Bordalas is keen to keep the 21-year-old's feet on the ground.

"His desire to succeed at Moralo, with his smile, to help his family, to give his life at every training session... that's the key to his success," says his chairman.

"It was a source of pride to see him triumph the other day," concludes Horacio Lopez Gil. "He's a boy who came to our house, who was with my children, and we looked after him as if he were part of the family. Last Thursday, tears escaped at the club... We know he has no ceiling and that he will continue to grow, because he is a hard worker and has a clear goal in mind."

Having started out as a number one, despite originally being a midfielder, Christantus Uche knows that the road to achieving his ultimate dream will be strewn with obstacles. But Getafe seem to be the perfect first club for him to progress in professional football. Now it's up to him to work hard and succeed.