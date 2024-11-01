Imanol makes November decision over new Real Sociedad contract

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is ready to sign a new contract this month.

Imanol's current deal runs to 2025 and Marca says management are willing to extended the agreement to 2027.

And he aims to put pen to paper some time in November.

La Real sports chief Roberto Olabe recently said: "There is no one better than him for this. The president has already offered him a renewal and he will respond when he feels like it."

Meanwhile, club president Jokin Aperribay has also stated: "I will soon meet with his agent..."