Hansi Flick: Barcelona ‘have to work even harder’ next season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that his side may have to ‘have to work even harder’ if they want to win major silverware next season.

Barcelona got their hands on the La Liga trophy after their 3-2 defeat to Villareal in their final home game of the campaign.

It’s been a season to remember for Flick’s side, winning an impressive domestic treble, beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals.

Speaking after the defeat to Villareal, the German already has his eye on next season but admits the hard work has only just begun.

“Next season we may have to work even harder to win titles. It’s not about perfection, it’s about evolution,” he told DAZN.

“The players have done an extraordinary job and deserve a day like this. I’ve told the players they deserve this celebration.

“You can feel the connection with the fans all season, and the way the team plays has helped foster this connection. The party was incredible, and for me as a German, it was incredible.”